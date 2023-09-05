Protests over Maratha reservation shut down 46 Maharashtra bus depots, causing loss of over ₹13 cr1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Protests over the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra led to the closure of 46 bus depots, causing losses of ₹13.25 crore.
At least 46 out of 259 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been completely shut to protest due to protests over the reservation for the Maratha community, said an official, adding that the MSRTC has suffered losses worth ₹13.25 crore in the past few days.