'Proud, historic, dangerous,' How world leaders reacted to Finland joining NATO

Finland formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) military alliance on Tuesday. The country's accession is seen as the historic policy shift that came in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia invaded Ukraine with the excuse of the eastward expansion of NATO, but in reality, the invasion has actually triggered what Russia was ‘supposedly’ fearing.

Finland President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday called the accession the beginning of a “new era." "The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins," Niinisto said, adding that he hoped to see neighboring Sweden join soon. "Finland's membership is not complete without that of Sweden," he said.

How other world leaders reacted?

The United States, which is actively supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia was quick to welcome Finland's accession to NATO.

"Together -- strengthened by our newest ally Finland -- we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky also welcomed Finland joining NATO and said that the military alliance is the only effective guarantee of security in the region" in the face of Russian "aggression".

"My sincere congratulations to Finland and President Sauli Niinisto on joining NATO on the 74th anniversary of its founding," Zelensky said on social media.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a “historic day" and also asked the members of the military alliance to agree on the necessary steps to also include Sweden in the fold. “This is a historic day for Finland and for NATO," Sunak said.

“Their accession has made our alliance stronger and every one of us safer. All NATO members now need to take the steps necessary to admit Sweden too, so we can stand together as one alliance to defend freedom in Europe and across the world," he said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Finaland's joining NATO is dangerous raised the prospect of the conflict in Ukraine escalating further. Kremlin said that Russia will be forced to take "counter-measures" after Finland's accession to the military alliance.

“Moscow would watch closely for any NATO military deployments in Finland," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

