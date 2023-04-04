'Proud, historic, dangerous,' How world leaders reacted to Finland joining NATO

'Proud, historic, dangerous,' How world leaders reacted to Finland joining NATO2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:39 PM IST
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia invaded Ukraine with the excuse of the eastward expansion of NATO, but in reality, the invasion has actually triggered what Russia was ‘supposedly’ fearing
Finland formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) military alliance on Tuesday. The country's accession is seen as the historic policy shift that came in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia invaded Ukraine with the excuse of the eastward expansion of NATO, but in reality, the invasion has actually triggered what Russia was ‘supposedly’ fearing.
