'Proud of his accomplishment': PM Modi on India teen beating world's chess champ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa's emphatic victory at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament, said the whole of India is rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. The Prime Minister wished him the very best for his future endeavours. 

“We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister said via a tweet on Wednesday.

Before Prime Minister Modi, who's who of the Indian sports and other industries also congratulated Praggnanandhaa for this stunning victory. Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: "Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess."

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also heaped praise on Praggnanandhaa. "What an achievement from @rpragchess to beat @MagnusCarlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of," tweeted Ashwin.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa:

The 16-year-old Indian chess prodigy, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, showed off his brilliance at the ongoing Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition, to stun the world champion Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

Currently, the 16-year-old lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points. This outstanding win against Carlsen, however, comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds.

