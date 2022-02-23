'Proud of his accomplishment': PM Modi on India teen beating world's chess champ

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the whole India is rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa and wished him best for his future endeavours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa's emphatic victory at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament, said the whole of India is rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. The Prime Minister wished him the very best for his future endeavours.
“We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister said via a tweet on Wednesday.
Before Prime Minister Modi, who's who of the Indian sports and other industries also congratulated Praggnanandhaa for this stunning victory. Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: "Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess."
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also heaped praise on Praggnanandhaa. "What an achievement from @rpragchess to beat @MagnusCarlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of," tweeted Ashwin.
Who is R Praggnanandhaa:
The 16-year-old Indian chess prodigy, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, showed off his brilliance at the ongoing Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition, to stun the world champion Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.
