‘Proud of India’s doctors': PM Modi lauds AIIMS doctors for successful heart surgery on baby in womb2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Doctors at AIIMS Delhi performed successful balloon dilation in a grape-sized baby's heart in the mother's womb. A 28-year-old pregnant patient was admitted to the hospital with three previous pregnancy losses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the AIIMS Delhi doctors team who performed a successful rare procedure on a grape-size heart of a fetus in 90 seconds. He said the country is proud of its doctors' dexterity and innovation.
