‘Proud of our Armed Forces’: Rahul Gandhi hails India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X after India launched 'Operation Sindoor" against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Days after at least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgram terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the party stands with the Armed Forces and that, “Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us.”

Read More

Also Read | Srinagar airport closed for civilian flights

"India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor marks India’s largest joint military action since 1971 war

"This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the Congress has been categorically stating that the government will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack," he said. Advertisement

"The Congress is standing firmly with our armed forces," Ramesh said on X, using the hashtag "Operation Sindoor".

Operation Sindoor In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am. Advertisement