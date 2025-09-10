Subscribe

‘Proud of our constitution, see what's happening in…' : Supreme Court draws contrast with Nepal amid Gen Z protest

As protests erupt in Nepal, leading to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, the Indian Supreme Court emphasises the importance of constitutional values while reflecting on the chaos in its neighbour.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published10 Sep 2025, 03:44 PM IST
An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the torched official residence of Nepal's Prime Minister in Kathmandu on on September 10, 2025.
An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the torched official residence of Nepal's Prime Minister in Kathmandu on on September 10, 2025. (AFP)

The Supreme Court of India commented on protests in Nepal on Wednesday and reminded the country of the significance of the Indian Constitution.

'We are proud of our constitution. See what is happening in our neighbouring states.. Nepal we saw," Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, as quoted by legal website Bar and Bench.

Justice Gavai was basically referring to the Constitution of India, according to which the President has the right to seek the Supreme Court's advice on any point of law that might constitute public importance or affect the public in any manner. The CJI made the remarks during an ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court on a Presidential reference regarding whether the Court can lay down timelines and procedures for the President and State Governors when considering Bills passed by State legislatures.

'Yes, Bangladesh also," Justice Vikram Nath added.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.

Nepali soldiers patrolled the streets of Kathmandu on September 10, seeking to restore order after protesters set parliament ablaze and forced the prime minister to quit in the worst violence to hit the Himalayan nation in two decades.

Why are protests happening in Nepal?

The protesters, who were grouped under the banner of Gen Z, were triggered by the government's decision to ban 26 social media sites. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others, were blocked in Nepal on Friday after the government cut access to these platforms.

But eventually, turns out the uprising was more about ‘corrupt’ governance than social media ban as violence continued even after the ban was revoked..

 
 
