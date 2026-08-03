‘Proud of our contingent’: PM Modi hails India's performance at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's contingent for its performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, praising the athletes for their achievements and dedication.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners. Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hard work will keep inspiring our youngsters. My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation."

India wins big in 2026 Commonwealth Games On the sporting front, India also had plenty to celebrate, finishing fourth in the medals table with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap a successful campaign. Although the country's overall tally was lower than the 61 medals it won at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the context painted a different picture.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many medals did India win at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026? ⌵ India won a total of 39 medals, which included 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. 2 Why did Prime Minister Modi praise India's athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games? ⌵ PM Modi praised the athletes for their exceptional skill, determination, and dedication, highlighting their achievements as an inspiration for the youth of the nation. 3 What was significant about India's medal conversion rate at the 2026 Commonwealth Games compared to 2022? ⌵ India fielded a smaller contingent of 122 athletes in 2026 but achieved a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes winning medals, despite a lower overall tally than in 2022. 4 How did India perform in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026? ⌵ India had its best-ever boxing performance at a single Commonwealth Games, securing 7 gold medals and several silvers across various weight classes. 5 What preparations are being made for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad? ⌵ The preparations include refurbishing existing infrastructure to accommodate the Games, focusing on accessibility and sustainability, particularly for para-athletes.

According to ANI, 30 of India's medals in Birmingham came in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme. Despite fielding a much smaller contingent of 122 athletes, compared with 210 four years earlier, India retained fourth place and recorded a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals.

Full list of Indian winners at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Medal Sport Event Athlete Gold Weightlifting Women's 48kg Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Gold Para-Athletics Women's Shot Put F57 Sharmila Dhankar Gold Para-Athletics Men's 100m T47 Dilip Gavit Gold Judo Women's 48kg Asmita Dey Gold Judo Men's 60kg Harsh Singh Gold Para-Athletics Men's Shot Put F57 Soman Rana Gold Boxing Women's Category Preeti Pawar Gold Boxing Women's Category Jaismine Lamboria Gold Boxing Women's Category Sakshi Chaudhary Gold Boxing Women's Category Priya Ghanghas Gold Boxing Women's Category Arundhati Choudhary Gold Boxing Men's Category Sachin Siwach Gold Boxing Men's Category Ankush Panghal Silver Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Silver Athletics Men's Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel Silver Athletics Men's High Jump Sarvesh Anil Kushare Silver Athletics Men's 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Weightlifting Men's 60kg Rishikanta Singh Silver Weightlifting Men's 65kg Muthupandi Raja Silver Weightlifting Women's 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Silver Weightlifting Men's 79kg Valluri Ajaya Babu Silver Weightlifting Women's 69kg Harjinder Kaur Silver Weightlifting Men's +110kg Lovepreet Singh Silver Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Silver Boxing Men's 90+kg Narender Berwal Silver Boxing Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh Silver Judo Women's 57kg Yamini Mourya Silver Para-Athletics Men's 100m T47 Mohammed Basil Silver Para-Athletics Men's Shot Put F57 Shubham Juyal Bronze Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Yashvir Singh Bronze Athletics Men's Triple Jump Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Bronze Athletics Men's 5000m Gulveer Singh Bronze Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Kaliramna Bronze Weightlifting Women's 58kg Bindyarani Devi Bronze Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight Jhandu Kumar Bronze Para-Athletics Women's Shot Put F57 Shilpa Shyla Bronze Judo Women's Category Unnati Sharma

Curtains come down on 2026 Games PM Modi's remarks came a day after the curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games, following 11 days of competition, with Scotland officially handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

As part of the official handover ceremony, the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton were handed to India's representatives: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

India to host 2030 Commonwealth Games India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, making it the second country after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion, news agency ANI reported. Previously, New Delhi staged the Games in 2010.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi noted that the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will set new benchmarks in both accessibility and sustainability. He also insisted that Ahmedabad already possesses sufficient infrastructure to stage the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio in Gujarat, said on August 2 that the city's biggest focus would be to ensure the Games are completely inclusive for para athletes, news agency PTI reported. He added, "For para athletes, Ahmedabad will set a new example. We are already making all hotels accessible for para athletes. Our aim is to make it the most para athlete-friendly Commonwealth Games."

He also emphasised Gujarat's push towards green energy and sustainable urban transport, adding that the Commonwealth Games would be built around environment-friendly infrastructure. Sanghavi noted that the city already has the necessary infrastructure to host the Games, with only limited upgrades required.

The minister said, "We already have enough infrastructure to conduct the Commonwealth Games even today. If we refurbish around 20 per cent of the existing infrastructure, we will be able to conduct the Games," and added, "As part of our urban development plan, we are further developing our sports infrastructure, and that work will be completed by the end of 2028 or early 2029."