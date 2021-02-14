'Proud of our security forces': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

'Proud of our security forces': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 01:02 PM IST
- Our armed forces showed time and again they are fully capable of protecting our motherland: PM Modi in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to 2019 Pulwama martyrs and said we are proud of our security forces. Our armed forces showed time and again they are fully capable of protecting our motherland, PM Modi said in Chennai
"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the PulwamaAttack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," PM Modi said in Chennai.
14 February 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.
Earlier today, several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.
Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.
The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
