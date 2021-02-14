OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Proud of our security forces': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

'Proud of our security forces': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 01:02 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Our armed forces showed time and again they are fully capable of protecting our motherland: PM Modi in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to 2019 Pulwama martyrs and said we are proud of our security forces. Our armed forces showed time and again they are fully capable of protecting our motherland, PM Modi said in Chennai

"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the PulwamaAttack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," PM Modi said in Chennai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pakistan: Sputnik V doses likely to be available for commercial sale in a week

Pakistan: Sputnik V doses likely to be available for commercial sale in a week

2 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply

1 min read . 02:09 PM IST
More than six lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday

India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meet on 16 Feb

2 min read . 01:25 PM IST

14 February 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Earlier today, several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout