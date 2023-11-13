Senior BJP leader Kapil Mishra has hailed the burning of crackers in the national capital Delhi despite the toxic air quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mishra on the X platform wrote, "Proud of You Delhi...These are voices of resistance, voices of freedom and democracy".

Calling the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers, 'unscientific and illogical', Mishra praised Delhi residents for 'bravely' defying the 'dictatorial ban'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Delhi recorded a spike in pollution levels, and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest posts shared on social media sites and reports have shown that a large number of people at different places have taken part in the burning of firecrackers. Sunday night's visuals from Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh showed intense fireworks lighting up the night sky across several areas in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of the rise in pollution level in the city today. “Not a single BJP minister appealed to light diyas only. Instead, they incited people to burn crackers. It is saddening that a responsible party like BJP promoted burning of crackers due to which city residents are suffering today," Rai told ANI news agency.

Firecracker bursting pushed the PM2.5 concentration at many places, including Okhla and Jahangirpuri, in the capital over 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre in the early morning hours.

At 7 am, the AQI stood at 275 (poor category). Pollution levels even entered the very poor category in some areas, including Shadipur (315), Ayanagar (311), Lodhi Road (308), Pusa (355), and Jahangirpuri (333). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before Diwali, the Supreme Court of India ordered a ban on firecrackers containing barium binds every state, but the concern over crackers was mainly in Delhi which is reeling from the worst level of air pollution.

