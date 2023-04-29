‘Proud of you': CM Kejriwal congratulates Delhi Govt school student for scoring 100 percentile in JEE Mains2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The Delhi Chief Minister posted a picture of Asteek's scorecard on microblogging site Twitter and mentioned that a Delhi Government School student had achieved the perfect score in the highly competitive examination held for students all over India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Asteek Narayan for scoring a complete 100 percentile in the recently announced JEE Main 2023 Results.
