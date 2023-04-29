Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Asteek Narayan for scoring a complete 100 percentile in the recently announced JEE Main 2023 Results.

The Delhi Chief Minister posted a picture of Asteek's scorecard on microblogging site Twitter and mentioned that a Delhi Government School student had achieved the perfect score in the highly competitive examination held for students all over India.

The JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 was declared on Saturday. NTA activated 3 links to check scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek." CM Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The NTA released the answer sheet on 19 April. Students were told to raise objections by 21 April. As per media reports, around eight lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains session 2 exams.

JEE Mains Result: How to check

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

When will JEE Advanced registration begin?

The JEE Advanced registration will begin from April 30 to May 7 on jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download the admit card from the online registration portal: https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Admit card downloading schedule

May 29, 2023 (Monday, 10:00 IST) to June 04, 2023 (Sunday, 14:30 IST)