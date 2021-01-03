Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Proud that two made in India vaccines get emergency use approval': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, Odisha, via video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

'Proud that two made in India vaccines get emergency use approval': PM Modi

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,' PM Modi tweeted
  • India has authorised the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it would make every Indian proud that the two Covid-19 vaccines that have been given approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) are 'made in India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it would make every Indian proud that the two Covid-19 vaccines that have been given approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) are 'made in India'.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," said PM Modi.

India has authorised the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by Bharat Biotech, DCGI said today.

"We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives," PM Modi said in another tweet.

PM Modi called the development a ;decisive turning point', 'accelerating the road' to a healthier and Covid-free nation.

"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," PM Modi tweeted.

"The... vaccines of Serum Institute (AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine) and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," the Drugs Controller General of India, V.G. Somani, said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 18,177 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, according to Union Health Ministry. With this, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,47,220.

