Binoy Viswam CPI MP from Kerala wrote to Prime Minister Modi urging him to reconsider the booster dose availability free of cost.

“The government policy for booster doses caters only to the affluent classes who can afford the vaccine while discriminating against those who may not be able to afford the same," the letter stated.

“While a provision for the private access to the vaccine booster may be kept, it can only be justified by the free availability of vaccines in public healthcare institutions that can be accessed by the millions of people who may not be able to afford private vaccination," it further stated.

The Central government on Friday permitted a much-awaited precaution or booster dose for all adults above 18 years of age from 10th April onwards. Now, people who are fully vaccinated and have completed 9 months after they received their second dose will be eligible for a booster dose.

“Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after the administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose," Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Friday.

The announcement of booster dose comes at a time when suspicion of a new covid mutant- ‘XE variant’ has raised an alarm bell worldwide.

