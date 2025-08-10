'Provide relevant documents': Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakun Rani voted twice claim'

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over his claims that a 70-year-old woman from Mahadevpura, Shakun Rani, had voted twice.

The Karnataka CEO has directed the LoP to provide all the “relevant documents” on the basis of which Rahul Gandhi made the claims.

It also clarified that, the woman in question, Shakun Rani, upon inquiry stated that she voted only once, and not twice, contrary to Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? In a video released on his YouTube channel on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in Karnataka's Mahadevapura segment.

He claimed these included nearly 12,000 duplicate voters, 40,000 with fake or invalid addresses, over 10,000 registered at the same address, 4,100 with invalid photos, and around 34,000 misusing Form 6 for new voters.

To substantiate the figures, Rahul Gandhi had cited the example of one woman named Shakun Rani, alleging that the 70-year-old woman had registered twice in two months.

What Karnataka CEO's notice states The Karnataka CEO's notice further pointed out that one of the images contaning Shakun Rani's name in it, which was shown by Rahul Gandhi in his presentation, is “not a document issued by the polling officer.”

The image from Rahul Gandhi's video that the Karnataka CEO flagged

Shakun Rani, upon inquiry had told the poll body that she had voted only once.

Rahul Gandhi has been directed to provide “relevant documents” for the basis of his allegations as he claimed that all the information cited by him was “EC data.” ‘Vote chori’ claims – What has happened so far Following Rahul Gandhi's “vote theft” allegations, the Election Commission had demanded an affidavit under oath from the leader to support his claims.

On Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of at least three states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, asked Gandhi to submit a signed declaration with the names of “ineligible” persons included in voter lists and eligible voters who were excluded so that necessary action could be taken.