Subscribe

'Provide relevant documents': Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakun Rani voted twice claim'

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's notice also clarified that, the woman in question, Shakun Rani, upon inquiry stated that she voted only once, and not twice, contrary to Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Aug 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Advertisement
'Provide relevant documents': Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakun Rani voted twice claim'
'Provide relevant documents': Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakun Rani voted twice claim'(Hindustan Times)

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over his claims that a 70-year-old woman from Mahadevpura, Shakun Rani, had voted twice.

Advertisement

The Karnataka CEO has directed the LoP to provide all the “relevant documents” on the basis of which Rahul Gandhi made the claims.

It also clarified that, the woman in question, Shakun Rani, upon inquiry stated that she voted only once, and not twice, contrary to Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

Advertisement

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In a video released on his YouTube channel on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in Karnataka's Mahadevapura segment.

Also Read | ‘Brain stolen’: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ claim

He claimed these included nearly 12,000 duplicate voters, 40,000 with fake or invalid addresses, over 10,000 registered at the same address, 4,100 with invalid photos, and around 34,000 misusing Form 6 for new voters.

Advertisement

To substantiate the figures, Rahul Gandhi had cited the example of one woman named Shakun Rani, alleging that the 70-year-old woman had registered twice in two months.

What Karnataka CEO's notice states

  • The Karnataka CEO's notice further pointed out that one of the images contaning Shakun Rani's name in it, which was shown by Rahul Gandhi in his presentation, is “not a document issued by the polling officer.”

The image from Rahul Gandhi's video that the Karnataka CEO flagged
Advertisement
  • Shakun Rani, upon inquiry had told the poll body that she had voted only once.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote chori’ charges: ‘ECI must urgently act’
  • Rahul Gandhi has been directed to provide “relevant documents” for the basis of his allegations as he claimed that all the information cited by him was “EC data.”

‘Vote chori’ claims – What has happened so far

  • Following Rahul Gandhi's “vote theft” allegations, the Election Commission had demanded an affidavit under oath from the leader to support his claims.

Also Read | EC cites Kamal Nath judgement amid RaGa's ‘vote chori’ claim. What was it?

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndia'Provide relevant documents': Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakun Rani voted twice claim'
Read Next Story