Providing clean drinking water a big challenge in coming years: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 03:36 PM IST
The President said that proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said providing clean drinking water to the growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years.