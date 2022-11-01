New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said providing clean drinking water to the growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 7th India Water Week, the President said that proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation. “The issue of water is multifaceted and complex, for which efforts should be made by all stakeholders. We all know that water is limited and only its proper use and recycling can sustain this resource for a long time. Therefore, all of us should try to consume this resource carefully."

About 80% of the water resource in India is used for agriculture purposes, said the President. “The ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’ is a major initiative in this area. This nationwide scheme is being implemented to increase the irrigated area in the country. In line with water conservation goals, the scheme also envisages adoption of precision-irrigation and water saving technologies to ensure ‘per drop more crop’."

She said that the issue of water is relevant not only for India but for the entire world. “This issue is linked to national security too as the vast amount of available freshwater is spread between two or more countries. This combined water resource is an issue in which the international cooperation is necessary. Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel and the European Union are participating in the 7th India Water Week. All will benefit from the exchange of ideas and technologies on this forum."

Due to the increasing population, the condition of our rivers and reservoirs is deteriorating, village ponds are drying up and many local rivers have become extinct, she said.

The President further said that water is being over-exploited in agriculture and industries. “The environmental balance on the earth is getting disturbed, weather patterns are changing and unseasonal excessive rainfall has become common. In such a situation, discussing the management of water is a very commendable step."