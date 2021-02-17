Addressing the National Association of Software Services Companies (NASSCOM) Technology and Leadership Forum event today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is providing made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to several nations.

"The solutions India gave during the Covid-19 pandemic are an inspiration to the entire world," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the time when India was dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine.

"It's a time when the world is looking at India with greater hope and expectations than before. However tough may be the challenge, we should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During Covid-19, our science and technology not only proved itself but also evolved," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also congratulated the role played by India's tech sector in helping companies scale up to the digital challenge allowing employees to work from home during the pandemic.

"When the chips were down, your code kept the world running," PM Modi said. The PM also lauded the IT industry for 2% revenue growth when there was degrowth all around.

It's commendable if India's IT industry adds $4 billion to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast, the Prime Minister said.

Ahead of today's event, PM Modi tweeted, "At 12:30 pm tomorrow, 17th February, will be speaking at the @nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum. This is a vibrant platform that brings together key leaders from the world of technology and innovation. #NTLF2021."

The theme of this year's NASSCOM's Technology and Leadership Forum is "Shaping the future towards a better normal." The event is aimed at achieving three objectives: mark a celebration of technology that has worked as a backbone to boost businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a roadmap for the way ahead towards building a better future, and bringing out the significance of responsible technology in this virtual world.

NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2021 will be attended by 1,600 participants from more than 30 nations and over 30 products will be showcased during this three-day event.

