Pro-worker laws push firms towards automation

Critics have accused the recently passed labour laws, namely the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, of favouring employers. The code, among other things, makes it easier for smaller firms to lay off workers. But what if labour laws favoured workers instead? A study of apparel makers shows firms in states with pro-worker labour laws prefer using machinery and automation over hiring labourers.

Rana Hasan of the Asian Development Bank and his co-authors arrive at these results by comparing labour laws across states, and using data on around 1,800 Indian garment makers from 2009-10 to 2013-14. The garment industry was chosen because it employs labour heavily and so, any impact of labour laws is felt most strongly there.

Pro-worker laws have the effect of increasing labour costs, compelling firms to move away from labour-intensive methods and adopt more capital-intensive ones. However, the switch to capital-intensive methods because of pro-worker labour laws doesn’t affect firms that export garments. This is because exporters already use more advanced and expensive techniques to begin with. Being part of global supply chains, they have to ensure quality products, meet tight schedules and produce in high volumes, which is possible only through capital-intensive methods.

Companies in states with pro-worker policies export 68% less than those in states with pro-employer laws. One reason is that these laws may come in the way of firms fulfilling large orders. Another reason is that pro-worker states tend to have fewer firms in the formal sector and so, fewer have permission to export.

Pro-employer laws may improve exports, but the authors assert this doesn’t mean protections for workers should be done away with. Pro-employer laws can improve the welfare of workers too, but only if existing safety nets for workers are made stronger.

