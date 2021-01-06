Pro-worker laws push firms towards automation

Pro-worker laws have the effect of increasing labour costs, compelling firms to move away from labour-intensive methods and adopt more capital-intensive ones. However, the switch to capital-intensive methods because of pro-worker labour laws doesn’t affect firms that export garments. This is because exporters already use more advanced and expensive techniques to begin with. Being part of global supply chains, they have to ensure quality products, meet tight schedules and produce in high volumes, which is possible only through capital-intensive methods.