Institute of Banking Personnel Selection can now conduct clerical recruitment exam for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages apart from English and Hindi, Centre suggested.

An official statement said, this decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the (Finance) ministry to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in PSBs in regional languages.

The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee were made available, it said.

Going forward, clerical recruitments for the 12 PSBs and vacancies advertised henceforth, both Prelim and Main exams will be conducted in 13 regional languages, it also reads.

The committee worked with an aim to provide a uniform opportunity to the local youth for employment opportunities and have an upper hand with the customers through local/regional languages, it said.

"This decision of holding clerical exams in regional languages will also apply to the future SBI vacancies. The ongoing recruitment process of SBI for the vacancies that are already advertised and for which preliminary exams had been held will be completed as per the advertisement," it added.

IBPS was asked by the finance ministry, earlier this year, to put on hold examination for clerical cadre in PSBs.

Many state, especially the southern states, had demanded the inclusion of regional languages for conducting bank clerical cadre exams. A total of 22 languages are recognized by the Constitution of India.

The Minister in July 2019 had assured Parliament that the recruitment examination for employment in regional rural banks (RRBs) would be conducted in regional languages too.

With a view to providing a level-playing field to the local youths for availing employment opportunities, the government in 2019 decided that for recruitment of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I in RRBs, examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konkani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English.

(With inputs from agencies)

