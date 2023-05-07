Credit growth to cool: Punjab & Sind Bank1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:00 PM IST
PSB’s credit growth is likely to ease to 13-14% in the curren fiscal year, in line with industry trends, following a robust 15.05% expansion in FY23.
Punjab and Sind Bank’s (PSB) credit growth is expected to decelerate in FY24, with a slowing economy pushing back investments and dampening demand for corporate sector credit, Swarup Kumar Saha, the state-owned bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×