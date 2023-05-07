Credit growth to cool: Punjab & Sind Bank

Slippages rose marginally in the March quarter to ₹448 crore from ₹433 crore a year ago, he said. “Slippages were largely seen in small-value agriculture accounts. In the corporate sector we are immune to any such events." All these assets have been recognised and as we go forward the trajectory will be downwards, he added. PSB followed a conscious path to make recovery even from written-off accounts as it was a liability that required a resolution. It saw recovery and upgradation of ₹2,151 crore in FY23 , almost on a par with the previous year. The bank hopes to recover another ₹1,500 crore in FY24. In terms of recognised bad assets, it is targeting to reduce gross NPA level to below 6% and net NPAs to below 1.5% in FY24.

