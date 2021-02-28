PSBs  eye   70,000 cr corpus for farm fund

With the setting up of the fund, banks will be encouraged to lend to the sector. In 2019-20, ground-level credit flow to the agriculture sector reached ₹13.68 trillion, 8.8% more than the previous year, according to data from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard). Banks are also hoping that it would obviate the need for farm loan waivers by states as they can participate in the fund, the banker said. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, in his speech at the Mint banking conclave last year, said that a generalized loan waiver is credit-negative, which undermines credit culture in the system. He had also added that the relief related to agriculture loans should be a targeted one.