PSBs overtake private peers to gain biz in 2020

A decade ago, in March 2010, the public sector banks (PSBs) had a 75.1% share of bank loans outstanding in the country. Since then, the share of PSBs in the context of total bank loans outstanding has been coming down, first at a gradual pace and then pretty rapidly since the year 2016. Their share fell to a low of 57.1% as of December 2019. During this period, the share of private banks in the total loans outstanding in the system more than doubled from 17.4% to 35%. As such, private banks took away the majority of the share that the government-owned PSBs lost in the last decade.