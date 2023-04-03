Public sector banks transfer ₹35,012 cr unclaimed deposits to RBI: Govt2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:48 PM IST
SBI tops the list with an unclaimed amount of ₹8,086 crore, while Punjab National Bank has ₹5,340 crore and Canara Bank has ₹4,558 crore
New Delhi: Public sector banks (PSBs) have transferred unclaimed deposits of ₹35,012 crore as of February 2023 to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×