PSEB 8th Class Result 2023: Here is how to check online at pseb.ac.in2 min read . 11:09 AM IST
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the class 8th exam results for 2023 on April 25th, with a tentative release time of 1 pm.
However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the exact date and time of the PSEB result declaration.
Students can access their scores online at pseb.ac.in once they are published, and the board will issue mark sheets together with the results. The exams were conducted between February 25 and March 22.
Visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in
Click on the ‘Results’ tab.
Click on the PSEB 8th class result 2023 link.
PSEB 8th class result 2023 log-in page will open.
Key in your roll number or name and submit.
Your PSEB 8th class result will be displayed on the screen.
Download your result.
The results displayed on the official websites will be considered provisional results. The official PSEB mark sheet will be provided by the schools.
This year, the Class 8 results were initially planned to commence on February 20. However, the starting date was postponed to February 25 due to various factors, including the G-20 summit, the commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, and the Hola Mohalla festival.
In 2022, the pass percentage for the Class 8 exams was recorded at 98.25%. In the previous year, a student named Manpreet Singh from Barnala district secured the first position in the state by obtaining the perfect score of 100%.
The second rank was shared by two students, namely Himani from the Hoshiarpur district and Karmanpreet Kaur from the Amritsar district, who both scored 99.33%.
Furthermore, Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023 will be released officially by the RBSE by the fourth week of May 2023.
Students who appeared in the 8th Board exam are informed that as soon as the Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 is released at https://rajshaladarpan.nic.in/, a direct link to download the results, noted the state board.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to release the Karnataka Board Class 8th Result 2023 by the last week of April 2023.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam results before April 27, 2023.
The date and time for UP board exam results will be announced soon.
After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations. Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.
