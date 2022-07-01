Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PSEB Class 10 2022 results: Check date and other details here

PSEB Class 10 2022 results: Check date and other details here

Students are advised to keep a check on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.  (PTI Photo) (PTI06_15_2022_000188B)(PTI06_15_2022_000210B)
1 min read . 01:00 PM ISTLivemint

  • Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be declaring the PSEB 10th likely today on 1 July. 

If PSEB Class 10 results are not announced today, it can be announced on 4 July, Sources in the Punjab Board told Careers360.

Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.

Here's how to check the PSEB Class 10 Results

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link

After that enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked and click on submit. 

On clicking, the result will be displayed on the screen. 

Students can take a printout of their results after downloading it.

PSEB 10th exam 2022 were conducted in two terms this year. The term 1 were conducted from 13-18 December, 2021 while the term 2 exams were held on 29 April-19 May, 2022. 

About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination. The PSEB board is yet to issue an advisory related to it. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the PSEB had declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. 

Of the total 3,01,700 regular candidates, 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the PSEB Class 12th examination this year. The pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27% and for girls, it was 97.78%. Ten transgender candidates also appeared for the exam of which nine could only pass the exam.

