PSEB Class 10 results 2022: Punjab Board to declare results today. Details here

PSEB Class 10 results 2022: Punjab Board to declare results today. Details here1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
- Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10 results today i.e. 5 July.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10 results today i.e. 5 July.
The class 10 results will be announced at 12:15 pm by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma, as per the Career360 report.
The class 10 results will be announced at 12:15 pm by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma, as per the Career360 report.
Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.
Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.
Today only the pass percentage and names of the toppers will be announced. However, going with past year results, the PSEB 10th result link may be activated the next day i.e. on 6 July.
Today only the pass percentage and names of the toppers will be announced. However, going with past year results, the PSEB 10th result link may be activated the next day i.e. on 6 July.
Here's how to check the PSEB Class 10 Results:
Here's how to check the PSEB Class 10 Results:
Visit the official website pseb.ac.in
Visit the official website pseb.ac.in
Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
After that enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked and click on submit.
After that enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked and click on submit.
On clicking, the result will be displayed on the screen.
On clicking, the result will be displayed on the screen.
Students can take a printout of their results after downloading it.
Students can take a printout of their results after downloading it.
The students will get their Class 10 term 2 scorecards based on marks secured in term 1 and 2 exams.
The students will get their Class 10 term 2 scorecards based on marks secured in term 1 and 2 exams.
PSEB 10th exam 2022 were conducted in two terms this year. The term 1 were conducted from 13-18 December, 2021 while the term 2 exams were held on 29 April-19 May, 2022.
PSEB 10th exam 2022 were conducted in two terms this year. The term 1 were conducted from 13-18 December, 2021 while the term 2 exams were held on 29 April-19 May, 2022.
About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination. The PSEB board is yet to issue an advisory related to it.
About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination. The PSEB board is yet to issue an advisory related to it.
Earlier on 29 June, the PSEB had declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. Of the total 3,01,700 regular candidates, 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the PSEB Class 12th examination this year. The pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27% and for girls, it was 97.78%. Ten transgender candidates also appeared for the exam of which nine could only pass the exam
Earlier on 29 June, the PSEB had declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. Of the total 3,01,700 regular candidates, 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the PSEB Class 12th examination this year. The pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27% and for girls, it was 97.78%. Ten transgender candidates also appeared for the exam of which nine could only pass the exam