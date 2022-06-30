The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be releasing the PSEB 10th result soon. The PSEB on Wednesday declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. The Class 10th results are expected to be out today. Students are advised to keep a check on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination. The PSEB board is yet to issue an advisory related to it. Currently, only speculations are being made that the board may declare the result by 2 pm today.

How to check the PSEB 10th Result?

Apart from the official website pseb.ac.in, PSEB 10th Result 2022 can also be checked on indiaresults.com.

After logging on to the website, you have to click on the PSEB 10th Result link. After that enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked and click on submit. On clicking, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a printout of their results after downloading it.

PSEB Class 12th result highlights:

Of the total 3,01,700 regular candidates, 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the PSEB Class 12th examination this year. The pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27% and for girls, it was 97.78%. Ten transgender candidates also appeared for the exam of which nine could only pass the exam.

A girl from Ludhiana emerged as the topper in the PSEB Class 12 examination. Arshdeep Kaur from Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana scored 497 out of 500 marks. Arshpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Mansa bagged the second position while Kulwinder Kaur from Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Faridkot bagged the third rank.

In the science stream, Rohit Kumar from Hoshiarpur and Samreen Kaur from Amritsar scored the highest 99.20%. In the Commerce stream, Ankita from GTB Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Malout, Muktsar and Muskan from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, has scored the highest 99.20% in the PSEB Class 12 exam.