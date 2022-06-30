PSEB Class 10th result likely to be announced today on pseb.ac.in2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- PSEB 10th exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination
Listen to this article
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be releasing the PSEB 10th result soon. The PSEB on Wednesday declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. The Class 10th results are expected to be out today. Students are advised to keep a check on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.