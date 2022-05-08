PSI recruitment scam: 10 police personnel suspended in Karnataka. See details

The majority of cases came from Bengaluru Urban district which reported 155 infections on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases. There were 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar. The department said 24 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities. The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent. As many as 88,069 inoculations were done in the state taking the total vaccination to 10.68 crore.