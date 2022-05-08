PSI recruitment scam: 10 police personnel suspended in Karnataka. See details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an impartial probe in connection with the alleged scam and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
YS Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, on Saturday suspended ten police personnel in connection with the PSI recruitment scam, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
YS Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, on Saturday suspended ten police personnel in connection with the PSI recruitment scam, according to news agency ANI report.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an impartial probe in connection with the alleged scam and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice, earlier this week.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an impartial probe in connection with the alleged scam and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice, earlier this week.
While on April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While on April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Karnataka Home Minister had said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam. Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.
The Karnataka Home Minister had said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam. Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister, along with the government and officials, are clearly involved in this.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister, along with the government and officials, are clearly involved in this.
Meanwhile, in another development, Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said. In its daily COVID bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged. The state on Saturday conducted 15,647 tests including 11,520 RT-PCR tests.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another development, Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said. In its daily COVID bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged. The state on Saturday conducted 15,647 tests including 11,520 RT-PCR tests.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The majority of cases came from Bengaluru Urban district which reported 155 infections on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases. There were 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar. The department said 24 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities. The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent. As many as 88,069 inoculations were done in the state taking the total vaccination to 10.68 crore.
The majority of cases came from Bengaluru Urban district which reported 155 infections on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases. There were 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar. The department said 24 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities. The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent. As many as 88,069 inoculations were done in the state taking the total vaccination to 10.68 crore.