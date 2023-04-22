ISRO's PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 lifts off from Sriharikota. Watch video

Apart from deploying the two satellites, scientists at ISRO have planned to carry out an in-orbit scientific experiment using the spent PS4-stage as an orbital platform through the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM)2 in this mission. The POEM-2 platform will have seven payloads belonging to ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. These payloads will be powered by scientists after the primary and co-passenger satellites are separated. The platform will have a solar panel deployed facing towards the Sun to increase its power generation capability, providing power to payloads and avionic packages based on their requirements.