ISRO's PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 lifts off from Sriharikota. Watch video

- Two Singapore satellites on board PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday afternoon launched two Singapore satellites on board a polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The PSLV-C55 mission is a dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, with TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite. The TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Engineering for the Government of Singapore. It carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, providing all-weather day and night coverage and capable of imaging at 1 metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore. Lumelite-4 is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF data Exchange System (VDES) by the Institute for Infocomm Research and Satellite Technology and Research Centre of the National University of Singapore.
Apart from deploying the two satellites, scientists at ISRO have planned to carry out an in-orbit scientific experiment using the spent PS4-stage as an orbital platform through the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM)2 in this mission. The POEM-2 platform will have seven payloads belonging to ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. These payloads will be powered by scientists after the primary and co-passenger satellites are separated. The platform will have a solar panel deployed facing towards the Sun to increase its power generation capability, providing power to payloads and avionic packages based on their requirements.
Saturday's mission would be the 57th flight of PSLV and 16th mission using the PSLV Core Alone configuration.
In December 2015, ISRO successfully placed the TeLEOS-1 satellite in the PSLV-C29 mission along with five other satellites of Singapore into a 550 km circular orbit.
