PSLV-C62 mission suffers ‘anomaly’, ISRO says rocket deviated — inside explosive 10 minutes

The PSLV-C62 mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) suffered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 stage, the Indian space agency said.

“The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly at the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated," ISRO posted on X.

Around 10 minutes and 30 seconds after the lift off, the presenter said there was an issue in retrieving the trajectory data from the mission.

“We can't receive any data. In some time, our scientists will provide further details,” the presenter said as tension simmered at the ISRO facility.

What happened exactly? Inside explosive 10 minutes The ISRO launched the PSLV-C62 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, around 10:18 am on Monday, January 12.

Around 52 seconds after the launch, the first stage was executed "successfully", the presenter said.

After 1 minute, it was announced: "Both strap-on [boosters] separated…The core S-139 motor [core booster] continues to burn and develop thrust."

Moments later, scientists announced that the second stage had ignited.

The ISRO said a disturbance was observed in the third stage of the PSLV-C62 rocket. Meanwhile, ISRO chief V Narayanan told PTI that the PSLV-C62 rocket deviated from the flight path.