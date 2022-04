The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), will invite applications for the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts. PSPCL has declared vacancies and a recruitment drive for a total of 1690 posts.

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Power Corporation -pspcl.in, for more updates.

The number of posts declared is tentative, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.

The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April on the official website.

As per the previous recruitment, candidates who hold an ITI certificate and are between the age of 18 years and 37 years shall be eligible to apply.

Online applications will be invited for PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 on its website. The dates for registration shall be notified in the detailed notification.

PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1690

PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)

6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay

PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)

Educational Qualification: ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022

-Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:

-Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’

-Click on the online application link

-Provide your details and upload the documents

-Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Take a print out of the application form