Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022: 1,690 vacancies declared. Here's process, salary, other details

PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022: 1,690 vacancies declared. Here's process, salary, other details

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Power Corporation -pspcl.in, for more updates
1 min read . 03:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Interested candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Power Corporation -pspcl.in, for more updates

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), will invite applications for the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts. PSPCL has declared vacancies and a recruitment drive for a total of 1690 posts. 

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), will invite applications for the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts. PSPCL has declared vacancies and a recruitment drive for a total of 1690 posts. 

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Power Corporation -pspcl.in, for more updates.

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Power Corporation -pspcl.in, for more updates.

The number of posts declared is tentative, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.

The number of posts declared is tentative, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.

The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April on the official website.

The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April on the official website.

As per the previous recruitment, candidates who hold an ITI certificate and are between the age of 18 years and 37 years shall be eligible to apply.

As per the previous recruitment, candidates who hold an ITI certificate and are between the age of 18 years and 37 years shall be eligible to apply.

Online applications will be invited for PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 on its website. The dates for registration shall be notified in the detailed notification.

Online applications will be invited for PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 on its website. The dates for registration shall be notified in the detailed notification.

PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details

PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1690

Total Posts - 1690

PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)

PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)

6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay

6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay

PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)

PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)

Educational Qualification: ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade

Educational Qualification: ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022 

How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022 

-Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:

-Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:

-Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’

-Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’

-Click on the online application link

-Click on the online application link

-Provide your details and upload the documents

-Provide your details and upload the documents

-Click on ‘Submit’ Button

-Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Take a print out of the application form

Take a print out of the application form