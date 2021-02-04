PSU bank staff, unions wary of govt’s disinvestment playbook

Sitharaman had said the four strategic areas are atomic energy, space and defence, transport and telecommunications, power, petroleum, coal and other minerals, and banking, insurance and financial services. According to the budget classification, some central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in the non-strategic space include Hindustan Paper Corp. Ltd, Nagaland Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd, Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd, Instrumention Ltd, Braithwaite Burn and Jessop Construction Co. Ltd, and Richardson and Cruddas Ltd.