The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday will review job vacancies and monthly recruitment plans of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions, as per a report by PTI news agency. The finance ministry meeting would also review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Today's meeting will be held in a virtual mode, chaired by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. Besides, there would be a discussion on preparedness for 'Special Campaign 2.0'. The campaign during the period October 2-31, 2022 would focus on cleanliness (swachhata) and other issues.

During the period, various pendency cases like MPs' references and state government references etc will be reduced.

As part of the financial inclusion drive, India's PSBs will open about 300 brick-and-mortar branches in the unbanked areas of various states by the end of this year. These new branches will cover all remaining unbanked villages with a population of more than 3,000, the agency said.

In Rajasthan, maximum number of branches will be opened (95), followed by Madhya Pradesh (54), Gujarat (38), Maharashtra (33), Jharkhand (32) and uttar Pradesh (31), respectively.

Bank of Baroda will open 76 branches, while State Bank of India will establish 60 branches. Financial Inclusion is a national priority of the government as it is an enabler for inclusive growth.

It is important as it provides an avenue for the poor to bring their savings into the formal financial system, an avenue to remit money to their families in villages besides taking them out of the clutches of the usurious money lenders.

The government is committed to providing financial inclusiveness and support to the marginalised and socio-economically neglected classes through its various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

Since August 28, 2014, banks opened over 46 crore bank accounts under PMJDY, with a deposit balance of ₹1.74 lakh crore with its expanded coverage to 67 per cent rural or semi-urban areas as well as 56% of women Jan Dhan account holders.