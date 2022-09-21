PSU bank vacancies, hiring plan to be discussed today2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 08:59 AM IST
- PSBs will open about 300 brick-and-mortar branches in the unbanked areas of various states by the end of this year
The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday will review job vacancies and monthly recruitment plans of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions, as per a report by PTI news agency. The finance ministry meeting would also review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.