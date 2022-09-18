PSU banks are fast adapting to digital means as part of EASE reform agenda

The state-owned banks were asked to focus on digital lending, co-lending with non-banking firms, agriculture financing, and technological resilience for 24x7 banking as part of EASE 4.0 reforms.
With Public sector banks clearing digital lending of ₹83,091 crore in the financial year ending March 2022, they are fast adapting to digital means.
Ariven by Indian Banks' Association (IBA), the Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) program also stressed on data analytics, automation, and digitization.
According to a IBA statement, the EASE programme, launched in 2018, focuses on technology-enabled simplified and collaborative banking and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman felicitated top performing banks on various parameters.
Among all PSBs, Bank of Baroda received the first prize for the best overall performance on PSB Reforms EASE Agenda 4.0, while State Bank of India and Canara Bank were ranked second and third respectively. Indian Bank emerged as the 'Top Improver' across all PSBs.
Also, Canara Bank won first prize under the Institutionalizing Prudent Banking category, while under the governance and outcome-centric HR, Union Bank of India was chosen as leader last week.
Punjab National Bank was the runner-up in Tech-enabled Banking, while Punjab & Sind Bank secured second position under Top Improvement category.
Banks achieved ₹6,597 crore of co-lending through partnerships with NBFCs during FY'22 as part of EASE reforms. There was on-boarding of 9.4 crore customers on mobile banking platforms and 79 per cent financial transactions carried out on mobile, and internet banking platforms.
Minister of Finance unveiled earlier this year the agenda for the fifth edition of EASE and said the reforms program has now been expanded into EASENext with the introduction of the three-year Strategic Roadmap Program.
EASE 5.0 will continue to focus on driving an enhanced digital experience along with data-driven, integrated, and inclusive banking across all banks, it said.
The three-year Strategic Roadmap will offer each PSB the opportunity to set its own reforms path, contextualized to its starting position and strategic priorities, it added.
