The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday informed that it had stopped online registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks (PSBs).

In a statement, it said: "On-line registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances."

IBPS coordinates the recruitment process for clerks in public sector banks under Common Recruitment Process. It asked candidates to follow its website for further information on the same.

This comes just a day after the Centre decided to ongoing recruitment process on hold over language issue. In a statement issued on 13 July, the finance ministry said that it was reported the IBPS was holding an examination for recruitment in the clerical cadre of PSBs only in two languages — English and Hindi — despite the fact that 22 languages were recognized by the Constitution of India.

It said the reports cited a statement made by the Union Finance Minister in 2019 when she had assured holding banking exams in local languages.

The ministry clarified that the Finance Minister’s statement referred to in reports was made in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only.

It said with a view to provide a level playing field to the local youths for availing employment opportunities, the central government in 2019 had decided that for recruitment of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I in RRBs , examination would be held in 13 regional languages including Konakani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English.

"In order to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local/regional languages, a Committee has been constituted to look into the matter in its entirety. The Committee will give its recommendations within 15 days. The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by IBPS will be kept on hold until the recommendations of the Committee are made available," it said.

