PSU banks surge on PM's pat

MUMBAI: State-owned banks were among the 25 most actively traded counters on NSE on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the performance of public sector enterprises in his speech in the Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seven PSU banks posted a combined turnover of ₹11,536.67 crore , accounting for 8.7% of the NSE’s total turnover of ₹1.33 trillion.

Leading the charge were Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, and UCO Bank. IOB led the pack with a turnover of ₹2,843.91 crore, followed closely by SBI at ₹2,793.41 crore. Bank of Baroda clocked ₹1,374.43 crore, while UCO Bank raked in ₹1,361.89 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Six of the seven PSU banks saw their stocks gain, with Bank of Baroda being the lone exception. SBI closed 3.84% higher at ₹675.25, hitting a new all-time high of ₹677.95 in intraday trading. UCO Bank reached a fresh 52-week high of ₹70.59 before settling at ₹68.4.

Central Bank of India and Canara Bank also saw significant gains, rising 11.5% and 6%, respectively.

However, Bank of Baroda bucked the trend, closing 2.26% lower at ₹224.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty PSU Bank index mirrored the stock performances, surging 2.86% to a record high of 6,743.80 points. All but one constituent of the index ended the day in positive territory. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

In a separate development, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose 1.98% to ₹1,045, buoyed by positive comments from the PM on the company’s performance. This comes as LIC has delivered a healthy return of 19.33% to its investors since its listing on 17 May, 2022, exceeding its issue price of ₹949 per share.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!