PSUs can’t disrespect retired judges: SC

Venugopal said the January order of the bench had made it absolutely clear that fee shall be decided by the arbitrators and will be borne equally by all the parties and therefore, ONGC cannot insist on fee as per the contract. “It is a very embarrassing situation. No former judge will come forward to act as an arbitrator for your PSUs. You appoint your own arbitrators and don’t ask judges as arbitrators if you cannot respect them," said the bench.

