Market cap share of state-run firms at four-year high1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:24 PM IST
As of 31 March, the PSU stocks’ share in the total market capitalization reclaimed the 11% mark, the first time it ended a fiscal year at that level since 31 March 2019.
MUMBAI : The share of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the overall market capitalization of the listed universe is at more than a four-year high of 11.34%, a Mint analysis showed, indicating that these companies could be on the path of recovery after reeling under pressure for the past three years. The analysis covered 1,958 BSE-listed stocks, and the data is as of 28 August.