PSUs should compete with private sector coal mine auction: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday called upon public sector undertakings (PSUs) to compete with private sector coal mine auction and early production.
Addressing the National Coal Conclave and Exhibition, the minister said that despite unprecedented increase in global prices, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has not raised domestic coal prices. The state-owned miner has stepped up production substantially in recent past and managed to overcome coal shortage faced by thermal power plants.
Joshi said that 64 coal mines have been successfully auctioned so far under commercial auctioning launched in 2020. “All efforts are in full swing to stop import of thermal coal by 2024 and incentives are being given for early production of coal under commercial auctioning. Captive mines are likely to produce 125-million-ton (MT) coal this year."
“During the conclave, the ministry has executed agreements with 10 successful bidders of coal mines under sale of coal of 15th tranche and second attempt of 13th and 14th tranche. The mines for which Coal Mine/ Block Production and Development Agreements executed are Kasta (East), Marki Barka, Barra, Koyagudem Block III, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North, Marki Mangli IV and Jitpur," the Ministry of Coal said in a press release.
The successful bidders include Jitusol Developers Private Limited, Birla Corporation Limited, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Auro Coal Private Limited, Maiki South Mining Private Limited, Rungta Sons Private Limited, Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Sobhagya Mercantile Limited and Terri Mining Private Limited.
“The total annual revenue generation from these 10 coal mines is estimated at Rs1077.67 crore considering production at aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 10.39 million ton per annum. Once fully operational, these mines are expected to generate employment for 14,047 persons directly and indirectly. Total investment of Rs.1558.50 crore will be expended to operationalize the mines. The winning percentage revenue share for these mines are ranging from 5% to 15.75% with an average percentage revenue share of 6.48%," the ministry added.
The conclave saw active participation of policy makers, public and private sector mining companies, researchers, academicians and other stake holders interacting to prepare the road map needed for Indian coal sector to align it with National Mission of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Besides senior functionaries of the ministries of Coal, Mines, Power, Steel, Disaster Management, coal mining companies about 150 students of Mining Engineering sector also participated in the conclave.
The focus area of the of the technical sessions and debates centred around three major subjects of fuel self -sufficiency in power sector, ‘Aatmnirbharata’ in steel making for coal and technology and sustainability.
