PSUs should compete with private sector coal mine auction: Pralhad Joshi

“The total annual revenue generation from these 10 coal mines is estimated at Rs1077.67 crore considering production at aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 10.39 million ton per annum. Once fully operational, these mines are expected to generate employment for 14,047 persons directly and indirectly. Total investment of Rs.1558.50 crore will be expended to operationalize the mines. The winning percentage revenue share for these mines are ranging from 5% to 15.75% with an average percentage revenue share of 6.48%," the ministry added.

