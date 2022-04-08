This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet has approved the supply of fortified rice in government-run food schemes at an estimated cost of ₹2,700 crore per year till June 2024. The move is aimed at combating nutrition deficiency among women and children.
The cabinet also approved the Union coal ministry’s proposal to allow a one-time window for central and state public sector undertakings (PSUs) to surrender non-operational mines without penalty.
It also gave its nod for the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) till March 2023. About ₹2,000 crore would be spent to support startups under this scheme, the government said.
Mint had reported on the approval of these three initiatives on Thursday.
As much as 8.865 million metric tonnes of rice has already been procured for the programme and the entire cost of it would be borne by the central government, Union minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference on Friday. “The entire cost of rice fortification, around ₹2,700 crore per annum, would be borne by the government of India as part of the food subsidy till its full implementation up to June 2024," the government said.
The supply of fortified rice throughout the targeted public distribution system will be done under the National Food Security Act, Integrated Child Development Services, PM POSHAN, and other welfare schemes by 2024 in a phased manner, Thakur said.
“The scheme would benefit children and mothers who face nutrition deficiency," he said.
Rice fortification is a process of adding micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, in an effective, preventive, and cost-efficient manner to address the nutrition problem in a short time. A pilot scheme on fortification of rice and its distribution under public distribution system was started by the Centre star in 2019-20 for three years.
In a major relief for public sector companies having non-operational coal mines, the cabinet approved the coal ministry’s proposal to allow a one-time window for central and state PSUs to surrender non-operational mines without penalty. The penalties in such cases were forfeiture of bank guarantee. State-run companies can surrender their non-operational mines without citing any reason, the Union ministry of coal said.
