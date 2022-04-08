As much as 8.865 million metric tonnes of rice has already been procured for the programme and the entire cost of it would be borne by the central government, Union minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference on Friday. “The entire cost of rice fortification, around ₹2,700 crore per annum, would be borne by the government of India as part of the food subsidy till its full implementation up to June 2024," the government said.