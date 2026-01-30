Subscribe

PT Usha’s husband V Srinivasan dies; PM Modi speaks with the athlete to express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, V Srinivasan.

Updated30 Jan 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, V Srinivasan, news agency ANI said.

Srinivasan died in the early hours of Friday. He was 67.

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha’s side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career. Usha had married Srinivasan in 1991.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha.

He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones.The couple have a son, Ujjwal.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed condolences over the demise. “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha. My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time,” he said in a post.

