PTC India ties up with Bhutan for export of 600 MW power during winter

PTC India ties up with Bhutan for export of 600 MW power during winter1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
Bhutan, through Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, has entered into an agreement with PTC India Ltd, for purchase of power from Indian power market
PTC India Ltd, has entered into an agreement with Bhutan, for supply of power from Indian power market to the Himalayan nation in order to meet its power requirement during the dry winter season.
Designated Authority (DA) for cross border power trading has accorded an approval for import of power by Bhutan, PTC said in a statement.
“Bhutan, through Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, has entered into an agreement with PTC India Ltd, for purchase of power from Indian power market in order to meet its power requirement during the dry winter season," the power trading company said in a statement.
Further, Bhutan has also executed the agreement with Settlement Nodal Agency for settlement of grid operation related charges.
With all requisite approvals, Bhutan will now start procuring upto 600 MW of power, through PTC, from the Indian power market.
Commenting on the development, Rajib K Mishra, CMD, PTC India, said: “Over the years, Bhutan has been exporting hydro power to India. The increasing domestic demand in Bhutan now requires power imports during the dry winter season.“
“This PPA will help address such energy requirements. This agreement is a step forward towards PTC’s endeavor to strengthen the regional power markets for energy security and sustainability in South Asia,“ he added.
