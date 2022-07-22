Ptet result 2022 declared. Here's, direct link, how to check scorecard

Ptet result 2022 declared. Here's, direct link, how to check scorecard1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- Candidates who had written the exam can download its result from the official website- ptetraj2022.com and ptetraj2022.org
The Rajasthan Education Board has released the of Pre Teacher Education Test on 22 July 2022. Candidates who had written the exam can download its result from the official website- ptetraj2022.com and ptetraj2022.org.
The exam was conducted for candidates who are willing to pursue B.Ed, B.A.Ed, B.Sc and B.Ed.
The PTET Raj 2022 Sarkari Result and the scorecard has been uploaded officially on its official website- ptetraj2022.com and ptetraj2022.org.
Rajasthan Board declared the B.Ed Entrance Exam (P.T.E.T) result on Friday.
The 4-year (B.B.Ed & B.Sc.B.Ed) and 2-year (B.Ed) entrance exam (PTET) exam conducted by Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur is over on 3 July 2022.
Exam Was Held on 3 July 2022 in various examination center All over Rajasthan State. Around 4 lakhs Students Appeared in Rajasthan B.A b.Ed / B.sc b.Ed Preliminary Test for Admission in Two Year & 4 Year Teacher Education Degree. GDC Bikaner is Announced PTET Result 2022.
