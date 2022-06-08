PUBG addict kills mother for stopping him from playing, hides body for 2 days2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 08:17 PM IST
- 16-year-old hides his mother's body for two days after killing her as she stopped him from playing PUBG
Listen to this article
A 16-year-old boy addicted to playing the online game PUBG has allegedly shot dead his mother for stopping him and kept her body hidden in their house for two days. He even threatened and locked his younger sister to ensure no one informs the police, police said on Wednesday.