PUBG Mobile parent inks deal to host game on Microsoft Azure cloud

Popular mobile game, PUBG Mobile, will now be hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, its parent company announced today. Krafton Inc, the South-Korean company that owns PUBG Corp. (that holds the rights to PUBG Mobile), announced a deal with the American technology giant today, saying products “directly operated" by Krafton and its subsidiary companies will be hosted on Microsoft’s cloud service.

This includes PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale mobile game which was banned by the Indian government two months ago. PUBG Corp. had earlier announced that it would be handling the game’s publishing itself in India, taking the rights away from Tencent Games, the Chinese company which ran the game here so far.

This though may not mean PUBG Mobile will return in India right now. While reports have indicated that PUBG Mobile might return to India soon, due to such cloud deals, the Indian government has reiterated on multiple occasions that data localisation and Chinese ownership is only a part of the reason for its ban.

PUBG received the same set of 70 questions from the government that other banned apps, including short video platform TikTok, had been sent earlier. The company had localized its India servers and data before the ban, according to an announcement it made a few months ago.

While the game had been removed from Google Play and App Stores after the ban, it was operational in India till about a week ago. However, Tencent Games shut down the India servers for PUBG Mobile on October 29, marking an end to the game’s run in India.

According to two executives close to the company, it’s unlikely that PUBG Mobile will return to India right away. Instead, Krafton is considering launching a rebranded version of the game in India, to get around the government’s ban. We have written to Krafton Inc for confirmation of the same. This story will be updated when they respond.That said, it’s unclear how the company will deal with purchases users made on PUBG Mobile before the ban, and whether it will be able to reimburse or replace these purchases.

