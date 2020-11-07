PUBG Mobile parent inks deal to host game on Microsoft Azure cloud

According to two executives close to the company, it’s unlikely that PUBG Mobile will return to India right away. Instead, Krafton is considering launching a rebranded version of the game in India, to get around the government’s ban. We have written to Krafton Inc for confirmation of the same. This story will be updated when they respond.That said, it’s unclear how the company will deal with purchases users made on PUBG Mobile before the ban, and whether it will be able to reimburse or replace these purchases.