Public expenditure not vaccine for covid-affected economy: Expenditure Secretary

The finance minister put it in a simple and effective way: Today’s solutions should not be tomorrow’s problem. We do have experience in the past that a large stimulus is given in response to an exogenous shock and it is widely welcomed but it can sow the seeds of subsequent problems. The expenditure stimulus that has been put out now has two elements: one is self-financing. If you look at the festival advance, it advances the expenditure from the future to the present. So it changes the timing of the expenditure and gets recovered against future salary. But that is exactly what we want. We want (people to have) something to spend now, we don’t necessarily want to keep the expenditure high into the future. In the case of leave travel concession, we are trying to advance the expenditure because if it was not given then people would wait until they can travel. In this pandemic affected situation, we are quite doubtful that many government servants would want to undertake travel for pleasure just for the sake of LTC. What we are saying now is we are not insisting that you travel, instead we are insisting that you use this as a voucher which will essentially give you a discount of 33% on anything that you buy, provided it is taxable by 12% or more and provided you pay it digitally. Why you need all these conditions is to make sure that the expenditure actually happens and secondly, to leverage the private savings of government servants into stimulating the economy. Both LTC and festival advance don’t involve long term fiscal excess commitment. We are assuming one fourth of the government servants will opt for this.