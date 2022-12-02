Public Health Foundation of India awarded £10 million grant for long term research in India and Nepal3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:44 PM IST
- The researchers will collaborate with various reputed medical institutions of India
Experts from the Public Health Foundation of India and University of Leicester have been awarded a prestigious grant of nearly £10 million by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, UK to help improve the health outcomes and re-orient health systems to effectively address multiple long-term conditions (MLTCs) or multimorbidity in India and Nepal.